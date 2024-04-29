Stocks in Play

               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
(MENAFN- Baystreet) Verde AgriTech Ltd
4/29/2024 11:10 AM EST

  • Imperial Oil
    4/29/2024 10:43 AM EST
  • New Pacific Metals Corp.
    4/29/2024 10:25 AM EST
  • Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
    4/29/2024 10:03 AM EST
  • Burcon NutraScience Corporation
    4/29/2024 9:59 AM EST
  • Invesque Inc.
    4/29/2024 9:52 AM EST
  • Adcore Inc.
    4/29/2024 9:48 AM EST
  • Northland Power Inc.
    4/29/2024 9:43 AM EST
  • Scope AI Corp
    4/29/2024 9:38 AM EST
  • U.S. Gold Corp.
    U.S. Gold Corp.
    4/29/2024 9:34 AM EST

    4/29/2024 - 11:12 AM EST - AtkinsRéalis : Announces today that it has been awarded a multi-year Master Service Agreement (MSA) for Project Management Office (PMO) and Owners Engineering (OE) Services in the northeastern United States by Avangrid Networks, a subsidiary of leading sustainable energy company Avangrid Inc. AtkinsRéalis shares T are trading down $0.15 at $55.50.





