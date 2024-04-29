(MENAFN- Baystreet) Verde AgriTech Ltd
4/29/2024 11:10 AM EST
Imperial Oil
4/29/2024 10:43 AM EST
New Pacific Metals Corp.
4/29/2024 10:25 AM EST
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
4/29/2024 10:03 AM EST
Burcon NutraScience Corporation
4/29/2024 9:59 AM EST
Invesque Inc.
4/29/2024 9:52 AM EST
Adcore Inc.
4/29/2024 9:48 AM EST
Northland Power Inc.
4/29/2024 9:43 AM EST
Scope AI Corp
4/29/2024 9:38 AM EST
U.S. Gold Corp.
4/29/2024 9:34 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Monday, April 29, 2024
Stocks in Play
4/29/2024 - 11:12 AM EST - AtkinsRéalis : Announces today that it has been awarded a multi-year Master Service Agreement (MSA) for Project Management Office (PMO) and Owners Engineering (OE) Services in the northeastern United States by Avangrid Networks, a subsidiary of leading sustainable energy company Avangrid Inc. AtkinsRéalis shares T are trading down $0.15 at $55.50.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN29042024000212011056ID1108153312
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.