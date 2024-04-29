Exchange Rate Of Japanese Currency Against Dollar Fallen To Its Lowest Value

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The exchange rate of the Japanese national currency against thedollar has dropped to its lowest value in 34 years, Azernews reports.

According to electronic currency trading data, for the firsttime since April 1990, the dollar at some point began to cost morethan 160 yen.

The main factor in the continued decline of the yen remains thepersistent gap in interest rates with Western countries, where theywere raised to combat inflation. In Japan, which has beenstruggling with the negative effects of deflation for decades, theauthorities and the regulator are set to achieve the 2% inflationtarget, for which they stimulate the economy, including through lowrates. This makes investments in assets denominated in dollars andeuros more profitable than investments in products denominated inyen.