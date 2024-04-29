Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Chinese People's Association Discuss Future Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov Read more

The cooperation between the two institutions and thecontribution of this cooperation to the development of interstateand internation relations were discussed at the meeting of YanWanmin, Chairman of the Chinese People's Association for Friendshipwith Foreign Countries of the People's Republic of China, and AnarAlakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, whois visiting our country.

Anar Alakbarov recalled the meetings of Mehriban Aliyeva,president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, with the leadership ofthe Chinese People's Association for Friendship with ForeignCountries in the past years, noted the Memorandum signed betweenthe two institutions on the expansion of Azerbaijan-Chinafriendship and cooperation, and the implemented projects.

It was said that the Chinese People's Association for Friendshipwith Foreign Countries is a strategic partner of the Heydar AliyevFoundation, and this year, the anniversary of both institutions -the 20th anniversary of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the 70thanniversary of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship withForeign Countries - has a symbolic meaning.

Saying that he visited our country at the invitation of theHeydar Aliyev Foundation, Yan Wanmin noted that the President ofAzerbaijan attaches special importance to relations with China, andthat the upcoming meetings and discussions will be an additionalimpetus to the expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan andChina. In connection with the 20th anniversary of the Heydar AliyevFoundation, a congratulatory letter addressed to the President ofthe Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva by the Chinese People's Associationfor Friendship with Foreign Countries was presented.

Areas aimed at expanding the scope of cooperation between theHeydar Aliyev Foundation and the Chinese People's Association forFriendship with Foreign Countries were reviewed. The importance ofexpanding the relations between the two peoples and publicdiplomacy was emphasized along with the relations based on a solidfoundation at the state level. The guest said that Heydar AliyevFoundation will play a big role in this direction.

Organization of culture days in Azerbaijan and China, holding ofvarious events in the field of culture, mutual visits of youngpeople and representatives of new media, and increase of intercitycooperation were proposed.

Our country's hosting of COP29 this year was one of thediscussed issues. It was reported that the People's Republic ofChina, including the Chinese People's Association for Friendshipwith Foreign Countries, is ready to provide necessary support andcooperation within the framework of COP29.

The delegation of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation was invited toChina to participate in events related to the 70th anniversary ofthe Chinese People's Association for Friendship with ForeignCountries.

After the meeting, the guests got acquainted with theexpositions in the Heydar Aliyev Center - "Azerbaijani carpet-danceof loops", "Mini Azerbaijan", "Musical instruments: unity anddiversity", "Classic cars" exhibitions.