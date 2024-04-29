First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulates Chess Player Ulviya Fatalieva On Her Recent Victory

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Republic, MehribanAliyeva, shared a post on her official Instagram page inconnection with the victory of Azerbaijani chess player UlviyaFatalieva, who won a gold medal at the European Championship.

According to Azernews , the publicationreads:

“Dear Ulviya! I sincerely congratulate you on your brilliantvictory! Thank you for your work and will! I'm proud of you!Azerbaijan deserves victories!”