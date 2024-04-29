Armenia Envies Baku-Moscow Relations Amidst Changing Geopolitical Realities

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Displeasure in the Armenian community increased following thedeparture of the Russian peacekeepers from the Garabagh region andan agreement that was reached on the return of 4 villages in theGazakh district to Azerbaijan. Although severing relations withRussia is convenient for pro-Western Prime Minister NikolPashinyan, it is difficult for the Armenian opposition to give upMoscow, which has been under its patronage for a long time.

It is no coincidence that these forces are also worried aboutthe strengthening of Azerbaijan-Russia relations. That is why,after the business trip of the President of Azerbaijan, IlhamAliyev, to Russia in recent weeks, the Armenian media started a"smearing" campaign and claimed that there is a cooperation betweenBaku and Moscow that hosts "crimes".

In fact, the very actions of the forces bringing the criminalcharges make the allegations laughable. It should not be forgottenthat Armenia plundered the historical lands of Azerbaijan for 30years and committed environmental, moral, physical, andpsychological crimes. The genocides committed in Garabagh at theend of the 1990s, the merciless torture of Armenians againstAzerbaijani women, children, and the elderly make it absurd forthis country to raise criminal allegations against Azerbaijan.

Human bones and looted historical, cultural, and religiousmonuments found in the area since 2020, when the gloriousAzerbaijani army liberated Garabagh, prove the murders and inhumanebehaviour of the Armenian military in Garabagh.

On the other hand, Azerbaijan's relations with Russia should beevaluated as an obligation brought on by being a neighbouring statein the region. Obviously, Azerbaijan and Russia have beenneighbours for centuries. Between these two countries,periodically, relations have been changeable.

For example, at the beginning of the 19th century, the placementof Armenians in the lands of Azerbaijan, especially in Erivan,Garabagh, and Nakhchivan, and the genocide of ethnic Azerbaijaniswere carried out directly on the instructions of the tsarist Russiaof that time.

In the 20th century, more specifically, in the 1930s, massrepression of Azerbaijani intellectuals was carried out by SovietRussia. For 30 years, Russia created the conditions for Armeniansto permeate in Garabagh, and for the destruction of the historicallands of Azerbaijan. The positive development of Azerbaijan'srelations with Russia at the present time is not an indication thatthe official Baku has forgotten history.

Thus, politics is a constantly changing and developing field ofactivity that guides future steps. The relations between Azerbaijanand its northern neighbour Russia continue in a different directionas a result of the events in the South Caucasus and the choices ofthe regional states. As a result of the soft and gentle policy ofthe Azerbaijani authorities, Russia has accepted that Armenia,which it has patronised for many years, is an ungrateful"friend".

It is no coincidence that as soon as Russian-Azerbaijanirelations fell in a different direction, the official Erivan couldnot hold Garabagh, which it once occupied, and the Azerbaijanistate returned its lands after 30 years and a 44-day war. TheArmenian ruling class, which could not digest the humiliatingdefeat, began to look for a solution in the West, and as a result,its relations with Russia came to a dead end, which made them atool for the West.

It seems that even now those ruling classes want to find flawsin the policy of official Baku, and because they have not been ableto make any progress in relations with Russia, they are trying todraw the attention of the world community to the South Caucasuswith false information and accusations.

It should not be forgotten that Azerbaijan was founded not atthe expense of the finances and instructions of other states likeArmenia but at the expense of centuries-old history and culture, atthe cost of the lives of prominent intellectuals.

Currently, the main goal of Baku is to ensure the economic andpolitical development of the country and the region in the future,as well as to strengthen its relations with countries both in theEast and the West.