No Delays Expected In Supply Of Patriot Missiles - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, Western partners assured Ukraine that there would be no delays in the process of supplying missiles to Patriot air defense systems.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke at a joint briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Regarding the number of missiles to Patriots, we really expect a positive result in this regard. Thank God that after we convened the Ukraine-NATO Council, we received an assurance that there will be no delays in the process (of supplying missiles to the Patriot systems - ed.), Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Regarding the supply of additional Patriot systems, the president noted that "so far there are no specifics that we expect from partners."

"We're seeing first steps," he added.

As reported, in view of the fact that Russia has intensified missile and drone attacks against the civilian population and energy infrastructure, President Zelensky initiated an emergency meeting of the Ukraine NATO Council, putting on top agenda paced-up supply of modern air defense systems from allies. The meeting was held on April 19.