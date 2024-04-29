President Zelensky: U.S. Defense Package Already Arriving In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Armaments included in the recently approved U.S. defense aid package are already being delivered to Ukraine.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke at a joint briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Something has already started to arrive but I won't dwell into details. "Unfortunately, this is still not enough to fill our army and equip the appropriate number of brigades," Zelensky said.

The president also spoke about the importance of signing security agreements.

“As far as the accords on security guarantees are concerned, they really helped us a lot. They especially helped at a time when we expected support from the United States of America. I think you understand the cost of air defense. Over the last six months, the systems, or sometimes parts from the corresponding systems, have been provided thanks to the funding donated via the nine agreements on security guarantees," Zelensky said.

As reported, on April 20, the lower house of the U.S. Congress passed H.R.8035 on additional appropriations for the Ukraine security in 2024, which provides for more than $60 billion in support of the embattled nation.

U.S. Senate passed the bill on April 23, and the next day, President Joe Biden signed it into law.

During his address to the nation, Biden stated that another package of defense support to Ukraine would be on its way within hours.

