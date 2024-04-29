Zelensky Names Three Elements On Which Ukraine's Battlefield Success Depends

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that there are three main points on which stabilization of the front line, the strength of the army in seizing the initiative and deploying a counteroffensive depend.

He spoke at a joint briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The first element is the voted financial support from partners at the bilateral level," the head of state said.

The second element, according to him, is the timely supply of weapons, and third is what exactly Ukraine will receive within the caps of assistance already approved.

President: U.S. defense package already arriving in Ukraine

"I believe that the first point, which was very difficult, has been fulfilled: the package is there, financial support is there, which means we can count on this money. The second point is the timely support for our Army. I don't see anything positive about this point yet. Deliveries are ongoing but the process needs to be paced up. The third point, the most important one, is what exactly we get for this money," Zelensky said.

He added that a separate issue concerns where the Ukrainian military can apply weapons received from partners. "But this is a topic for a separate conversation," said the president.

As reported, on April 20, the lower house of the U.S. Congress passed H.R.8035 on additional appropriations for the Ukraine security in 2024, which provides for more than $60 billion in support of the embattled nation.

No delays expected in supply of Patriot missiles -

U.S. Senate passed the bill on April 23, and the next day, President Joe Biden signed it into law.

During his address to the nation, Biden stated that another package of defense support to Ukraine would be on its way within hours.

Photo: Office of the President