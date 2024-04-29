Stoltenberg Addresses Verkhovna Rada

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to address MPs.

Iryna Gerashchenko, an MP from the European Solidarity, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reaffirmed from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada that Ukraine will become a member of the Alliance. However, he did not say when. And Ukraine is waiting for a stronger and more unambiguous signal at the NATO Summit in Washington," she said.

According to Gerashchenko, in his speech, the Secretary General focused on the threats posed to the free world by Russia and its partners, in particular, China.

Stoltenberg praised the courage of the Ukrainian people and the Armed Forces who are resisting Russian aggression.

Gerashchenko added that this is Stoltenberg's third visit to the Verkhovna Rada, and he is the first Secretary General to speak in the parliament.

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk called Stoltenberg's visit to the Ukrainian parliament "a clear and unambiguous signal to everyone: Ukrainians, international partners and the enemy that Ukraine is not alone in its fight against the aggressor."

According to the speaker, he discussed with the Secretary General the security situation and the defense needs of the state in the fight against the aggressor, "first of all, additional air defense systems and artillery."

"Russia continues to commit crimes in Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying civilian infrastructure. That is why the continued support of NATO and its member states is important," the Ukrainian speaker underscored.

Stefanchuk noted that Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO is enshrined in the Constitution.

"This is our country's strategic course. That's why we are looking forward to the progress towards membership in the Alliance at the NATO Summit in Washington," he said.

As reported, on April 29, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit.

