Woman Wounded In Russian Shelling Of Kharkiv

The Russian forces have shelled Kharkiv city.
This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
"A series of explosions have been heard in Kharkiv. The city is being hit by guided aerial bombs. Be careful," the post reads.
"The occupiers are striking Kharkiv and the district," Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the regional military administration, said in a Telegram post. Read also:
Later, he wrote that the Russian invaders had struck the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. A woman was wounded.
As Ukrinform reported, on the night of April 29, Russian invaders used guided aerial bombs to attack a village in the Kharkiv region.
