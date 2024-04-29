Russian Forces Shell Nikopol District Twice, Causing Damage

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, the Russian army shelled the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, twice with heavy artillery. A private house and a power line were damaged.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“Almost twenty shells hit the area. The occupiers also deployed three kamikaze drones for the attack. It was loud in the Marhanets and Pokrovsk rural communities," he posted.
According to him, a private house, an outbuilding, and a power line were damaged.
"People were not injured," Lysak added.
As Ukrinform reported, a gymnasium was damaged in the enemy shelling of Nikopol.
Photo: Telegram / Serhiy Lysak
MENAFN29042024000193011044ID1108153201
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.