Russian Forces Shell Nikopol District Twice, Causing Damage

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, the Russian army shelled the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, twice with heavy artillery. A private house and a power line were damaged.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Almost twenty shells hit the area. The occupiers also deployed three kamikaze drones for the attack. It was loud in the Marhanets and Pokrovsk rural communities," he posted.

According to him, a private house, an outbuilding, and a power line were damaged.

"People were not injured," Lysak added.

As Ukrinform reported, a gymnasium was damaged in the enemy shelling of Nikopol.

Photo: Telegram / Serhiy Lysak