NATO-Ukraine Council To Meet On May 16

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO's Military Committee at the level of the Chiefs of Defence of the Alliance and Ukraine will meet on May 16, 2024, in Brussels, Belgium.

This is said in a press release published on the NATO website , Ukrinform reports.

Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the Military Committee, will preside over the meeting, which will be attended by the Allied Chiefs of Defence and their counterpart from Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will join the Military Committee for the opening session to address the Alliance's key priorities and challenges.

The first session will see the Chiefs of Defence meet in a NATO-Ukraine Council format to discuss Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, the situation on the ground, and NATO and Allied continued support to Ukraine.

The second session will see General Cavoli, SACEUR, brief the Chiefs of Defence on the progress made towards the implementation and executability of the DDA Family of Plans that were adopted at the Vilnius Summit in July 2023 (in preparations of the Washington Summit).

Broader discussions will also be held on enablement, integrated air and missile defence, defence industrial capacity and societal resilience.

The third session will be led by General Lavigne, SACT, and will focus on implementation of Multi-Domain Operations Concept and the Warfare Development Agenda (WDA) which provides the plan for NATO's military transformation for the next twenty years.

As reported, on April 29, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit.