Four Dead From Russian Missile In Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from a missile attack on Odesa has increased to four.

This was reported by the city council, Ukrinform reports.

"It has just become known that a woman born in 1983 died in the hospital. Thus, the death toll from the attack has increased to three," the mayor's office initially reported.

Later they added that three women and a man were killed.

As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of April 29, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Odes , damaging residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. Earlier, two people and a dog were reported dead. The number of wounded has also increased to 20 , including former MP Kivalov .