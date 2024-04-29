Kuwait, Saudi Finance Ministers Discuss Boosting Financial, Investment Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Finance and State Minister for Economic and Investment Affairs Anwar Al-Mudhaf, discussed with Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister Mohammad Al-Jadaan bilateral cooperation and ways to boost financial and economic relations.

The Kuwait Ministry of Finance mentioned in a statement, that this came in a meeting between the two officials on the sidelines of the Islamic Development Bank Group annual meetings, in Riyadh.

The statement said the Finance Ministers discussed bilateral cooperation and reinforcement of the deep-rooted strategic relations that ties the two friendly countries, they also went over topics of shared interest in the economic and financial field. (end)

