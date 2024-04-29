Social Development Ministry Employee Arrested On Fraud, Forgery

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 29 (Petra) -- The Jordan Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (JIACC) Prosecutor, Mohammad Bani Taha decided to arrest the head of the associations section in one of the social development directorates of the Ministry of Social Development for seven days pending an investigation for misdemeanor fraud and forgery.The JIACC said in a statement that it was proven that the employee committed fraud and forged official records, giving him the authority to withdraw the association's balance from the bank unlawfully.It added that it was revealed during the investigations that the employee withdrew the association's balance of about JD15,000 directly based on forged official records that he prepared for this purpose.The JIACC had referred this case to the Public Prosecution after completing the necessary investigations.