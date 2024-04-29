Israel Launches Airstrikes On Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, April 29 (Petra) -- The Israeli army carried out Monday evening a series of violent airstrikes on a number of Lebanese border areas, specifically Khiam, Matal al-Jabal, Wadi al-Asafir and Aita al-Shaab, deliberately destroying several uninhabited houses.A Lebanese security source told Petra's correspondent in Beirut that after intermittent Israeli shelling and airstrikes during the day, the intensity of the attacks intensified at night.In the afternoon, Israeli artillery shelled the outskirts of Tayr Harfa, Sheihin, al-Jabin and the southern outskirts of Khiam.Israeli warplanes also attacked Wadi Burgaz in Hasbayya district, Jabal al-Rayhan and the Iqlim al-Tuffah heights."