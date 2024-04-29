GCC Reiterates Rejection Of Occupation's Aggression Against Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 29 (Petra) - The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Albudaiwi, on Monday reiterated the GCC countries' firm position on the categorical rejection of the Israeli occupation's violations of international and humanitarian law and its aggression against the Gaza Strip.According to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), in a speech delivered during the joint ministerial meeting of the strategic partnership between the GCC countries and the United States in Riyadh, Albudaiwi renewed the demand for an immediate and sustainable ceasefire and military operations launched by the Israeli occupation in all parts of Gaza.He added that the continued mutual escalation threatens to explode the situation in the region, widen the circle of conflict and threaten security and stability, calling for the exercise of maximum restraint to preserve security, peace and stability in the region.