FM Participates In Consultative Ministerial Meeting With US Secretary Of State

Riyadh, April 29, (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, participated on Monday in the Six-Party Consultative Ministerial Meeting with the United States of America to discuss developments in the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.The meeting was chaired by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and attended by Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri, Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Minister of Civil Affairs, Hussein Al-Sheikh, and United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.The meeting covered efforts to reach an immediate and complete ceasefire and end the war, ensuring the protection of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, in addition to discussing mechanisms to lift all restrictions that hinder the entry of humanitarian aid to all areas of Gaza to ensure that the humanitarian crisis does not worsen.Meeting topics included the Arab Six-Party countries' efforts to support international recognition of the state of Palestine, the Palestinian people's aspirations to realize their independent and sovereign state on the pre-June 4, 1967 borders, and the implementation of the two-state solution in a way that is irreversible and compliant with pertinent international resolutions.