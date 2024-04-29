RJ Approves Financial Statements For 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 29 (Petra) -- The General Authority of Royal Jordanian (RJ) Monday, in an e-meeting, approved the company's financial statements for 2023.The meeting discussed the Board of Directors' report on the company's business and results for the fiscal year 2023, the 2024 business plan, the auditors' report, the annual balance sheet and the profit and loss account for the ending fiscal year.The company's financial results showed a 20 per cent increase in operating revenues during 2023, amounting to JOD733.3 million, compared to JOD612.8 million in 2022.The number of passengers RJ's aircraft carried in 2023 increased by 18 per cent, as the RJ fleet transported 3.6 million passengers, compared to 3 million in 2022.The aircraft filling rate rose to 77.9 per cent, and RJ achieved net profits of JOD10.8 million during the first nine months of 2023, compared to a loss of JOD71.6 million for the same period in 2022.Expectations indicated an increase in profit by the end of 2023 but the results of the fourth quarter of the year were affected by the war on Gaza, which led to a decrease in travel to Jordan and a decline in revenues of some JOD40 million, leading to a net loss in 2023 amounting to JOD8.7 million dinars compared to a net loss amounting to JOD78.9 million in 2022 as a result of the company's efforts to reduce costs and control expenses.The General Authority approved the Board of Directors' report on the company's business and results for the fiscal year 2023, the future work plan for 2024, the auditors' report, the annual balance sheet and the profit and loss account for the ending fiscal year.The Chair of the Board of Directors, Saeed Darwaza, said RJ enjoys a "distinguished standing," lauding royal and government support for the company during 2023, adding that the government "is the largest shareholder in the company's capital and has a fundamental role in enabling it to continue to perform its vital role."Darwaza added that RJ made its "largest" investment decision in the company's history to modernise and grow its fleet, replace short-, medium- and long-range aircraft and reach 41 aircraft by the end of 2028.He explained the modernisation decision would include introducing modern aircraft of the Embraer E2, Airbus A320neo and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, adding that the company intends to reach 60 global stations, as last year it operated new flights, mainly to Bahrain, Algeria, Brussels, Stockholm and Dusseldorf.