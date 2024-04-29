               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Gaza-Bound Polish Aid Aircraft Lands In Amman


4/29/2024 3:03:04 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, April 29 (Petra) -- A Polish military aircraft loaded with humanitarian aid landed at Marka Military Airport on Monday en route to the Gaza Strip.
The dispatch of the new aid underlines the close relations between the two countries and is in support of Jordan's humanitarian efforts to relieve the people of Gaza who are living in dire conditions as a result of the ongoing Israeli war.
It is also to back the Kingdom's endeavor to unify international aid efforts for Gaza.

