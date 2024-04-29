Coalition Government Will Be Formed At Centre: KCR

(MENAFN- IANS) Khammam (Telangana), April 30 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said that he believes that a coalition government will be formed at the Centre as the BJP will not even get 200 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a road show here while campaigning for BRS candidate Nama Nageswar Rao for Khammam Lok Sabha constituency, KCR, as Rao is popularly known, exuded confidence that his BRS will win 12 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

He also predicted that Nageswar Rao would become a minister at the Centre.

The former Chief Minister vowed to fight to safeguard the interests of Telangana till the end and claimed that the BRS government took care of every section of people.

Alleging that the Congress came to power by uttering lies, KCR asked what happened to the promises made by the party to give one tola gold for the marriage of a poor girl under the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme.

He asked women if they were getting Rs 2,500 per month promised by the Congress party during Assembly elections.

The BRS chief said he was being targeted for demanding the Congress government fulfil its promises.

"I achieved Telangana state. Will you jail me?" he asked and made it clear that he was not scared of such threats.

KCR said some people are stating that after the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will join the BJP and has not even once denied the statements of BJP leaders.

The former Chief Minister said BRS leader Harish Rao threw a challenge at Revanth Reddy that they both will hand over their resignations to intellectuals and if the government fails to waive farm loans by August 15, the intellectuals will forward the Chief Minister's resignation to the Governor and if the farm loans are waived as promised by Revanth Reddy, Harish Rao's resignation as MLA will be forwarded to the Speaker.

While Harish Rao reached Telangana Martyrs' Memorial with his resignation, the Chief Minister did not turn up, he said