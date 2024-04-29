Israeli Occupation Kills 34,488 Palestinians, Injures 77,643 Others

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Monday that, since the start of the ongoing israeli aggression in Oct 7, the israeli occupation forces killed 34,488 Palestinians, and injured 643 others, most of whom were children.

The ministry said in a statement that, during the past 24 hours, the occupation committed three massacres against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip, killing 34 Palestinians, and wounding 68 others.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians remain either under the rubble or in the streets, as the occupation prevents ambulance and civil defense from reaching them.

On its 206th day, the unprecedented israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip continues, causing a full-fledged humanitarian catastrophe, killing tens of thousands of Palestinians, injuring many others, and causing massive destruction of infrastructure and vital facilities.