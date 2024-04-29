(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Defense Metals Corp. ("Defense Metals" or the "Company") (TSX-V:DEFN / OTCQB:DFMTF / FSE: 35D) is pleased to announce that Ucore Rare Metals Inc. ("Ucore")(TSXV: UCU) received and tested a Wicheeda mixed rare earth carbonate ("MREC") sample at its Kingston, Ontario, RapidSXTM Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF"). Ucore confirmed that this testing of the MREC material provides determination of its suitability as an MREC product for commercial-scale processing with Ucore's RapidSXTM technology at Ucore's currently under development Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") project in Alexandria, Louisiana, and subsequent planned SMCs, including a Canadian facility (see Ucore's news release dated April 29, 2024).

SGS Canada Inc. in Lakefield, Ontario, shipped the sample to Ucore's CDF on behalf of Defense Metals. This sample was generated during Defense Metals' 2023 hydrometallurgical piloting test work performed on concentrate produced by earlier flotation pilot plant testing of a 26-tonne bulk sample from Defense Metal's wholly-owned Wicheeda Property in British Columbia.

Mike Schrider, P.E., Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Ucore , stated:

"Our testing of the MREC product was well-received confirmation that the Defense Metals' Wicheeda project is a source of material that can become a fundamental economic and technical component to Ucore's plan of developing multiple SMC's across North America - each with the ability to process a multitude of light and heavy mixed rare earth carbonates and oxides from a vast assortment of original mineralizations. The high-purity, and very specifically - the acceptable spectrum of minor impurities, MREC we received sets the stage for the companies' continued collaboration during our upcoming NRCan program and specific incorporation into our Louisiana SMC engineering flowsheets."

Craig Taylor, CEO of Defense Metals, commented:

"We are pleased that Ucore has concluded that our Wicheeda MREC material is well suited for their RapidSXTM technology and commercial-scale REE separation and oxide production plans. Our Wicheeda project is vital in mitigating North American reliance on non-Western rare earth sources, and we look forward to continued progress toward collaborative opportunities with processing partners and strategic partners, such as Ucore, across the developing North American rare earth supply chain."

About Defense Metals Corp. and its Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project

Defense Metals Corp. is focused on the development of its 100% owned, 8,301-hectare (~20,534-acre) Wicheeda REE Project that is located on the traditional territory of the McLeod Lake Indian Band in British Columbia, Canada.

The Wicheeda REE Project, approximately 80 kilometres (~50 miles) northeast of the city of Prince George, is readily accessible by a paved highway and all-weather gravel roads and is close to infrastructure, including hydro power transmission lines and gas pipelines. The nearby Canadian National Railway and major highways allow easy access to the port facilities at Prince Rupert, the closest major North American port to Asia.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

