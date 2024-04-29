Gurugram Police Issue Notice To Google, Urges Action Against Fraud Apps

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, April 29 (IANS) To curb cybercrime in the district, the Gurugram Police have sent a notice to the nodal officer of Google seeking action against two fake investment-related apps.

Taking cognisance of the notice, Google has reportedly removed both the apps from its Play Store, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, Naveen, the SHO of the cybercrime police station in Gurugram, took action against the two apps named FHT and SS-Equitrade that were available on Google Play Store.

"By using these apps, the cyber fraudsters lured people promising good returns on their investments. During the probe, it was found that the FHT app was downloaded by about 1.55 lakh people," the SHO said.

"We appeal to the general public not to transfer money in the name of investment without obtaining complete information, otherwise anyone can become a victim of cyber fraud," he added.