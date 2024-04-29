Crypto Market Retreats Due To Overhang Of Sellers

The crypto market has lost 3.3% in the last 24 hours to $2.3 trillion. The last time this level of capitalisation was on 19th April. Most worrying is the reversal of the trend from up to down last Wednesday. If the market easily pulls back below the previous local lows ($2.2 trillion), the downtrend in the market will be confirmed.

Bitcoin is developing its retreat after failing to climb above the 50-day moving average last Tuesday. With the current price near $62.2K, the first cryptocurrency is trading at the lower end of its trading range, setting up for another test of $60K.

The ability to attract new buyers, as it has since early March, will revitalise the entire crypto market. However, it is more likely that there is a high overhang of selling right now, including miner stocks. From the perspective of 1-2 weeks, we see more chance of a dip into $52-55K than staying above $60K.