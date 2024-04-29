Jefferies Reiterates “Buy” Rating On Modern Dental (03600.HK) With HK$8.50 Target Price  

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



Jefferies expects Modern Dental to grow +10%YOY top line and +14%YOY bottom line in 2024. They are excited on 1) the ongoing digitalization trend which drives sales and margin, 2) lower costs achievable from its new Vietnam site, 3) ASEAN markets including Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia which contributed to +36%YOY in the RoW business in 2023. FY2024-FY2026 revenue forecasts are HK$3,484mn/3,783mn/4,062mn, respectively; net profit forecasts are HK$453.2mn/517.1mn/577.8mn, respectively; EPS forecasts are HK$0.48/0.55/0.61, respectively. Jefferies reiterated“Buy” rating on Modern Dental, with the target price HK$8.50.





