SME IPO Index Hits Record High Despite Regulatory Concerns

New Delhi, Apr 29 (KNN) The SME IPO index surged to a new all-time high of 69,603.62, marking an impressive 30 per cent increase in April so far, on Monday.

This resurgence comes despite regulatory worries about valuations and potential manipulations in some counters, as expressed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch last month, reported Mint.

In March, the index had dipped by 10.8 per cent following Buch's concerns about the sector's remarkable growth over the previous two years.

However, market analysts emphasised that robust companies will continue to perform well, even as SEBI's warning was necessary.

The strong listing performance of SME IPOs has fuelled greater investor interest, with higher speculative and retail demand driving a willingness to pay premium prices for these offerings.

Among the top gainers over the past month are KP Green Engineering Ltd, Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd, Bondada Engineering Ltd, Harshdeep Hortico Ltd, Deepak Chemtex Ltd and others.

