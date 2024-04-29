ONDC Calls On Amazon & Flipkart To Establish Dedicated Storefronts For Enhanced Efficiency

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 29 (KNN) The government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has asked e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart to set up dedicated storefronts on their platforms to boost the network's reach and increase efficiency.

The move aims to leverage Amazon and Flipkart's massive user base and logistics capabilities to drive more orders and streamline deliveries for ONDC, reported ET.

T Koshy, Managing Director of ONDC, confirmed active discussions are underway for their“phased participation.”

Launched in January 2022, ONDC was conceived as a counter to the dominance of Amazon and Flipkart in India's e-commerce space. However, the network now seeks closer integration with these players to expand its footprint and cater to more sellers and buyers across the country.

Amazon had previously announced plans to integrate its logistics services and seller platform SmartCommerce with ONDC. Flipkart's logistics arm Ekart had also joined the network earlier. If Amazon's core marketplace integrates with ONDC, its vast product catalogue from over 1,05,000 sellers would become accessible to ONDC users.

Beyond e-commerce, ONDC is making inroads into various sectors, including food delivery, ride-hailing, grocery, fashion, and financial services. It has facilitated over 49 million transactions across 622 cities since its inception.

The network is also in talks with the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) to streamline food delivery services, order tracking, and discoverability for its vast network of over 5,00,000 restaurants.

With the backing of major industry players and a growing multi-sector presence, ONDC aims to create an open, decentralised digital commerce ecosystem in India, offering consumers more choices and enabling smaller businesses to thrive alongside established giants.

(KNN Bureau)