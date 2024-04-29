Google Invites Proposals For 'Start-Ups Accelerator- AI First' Programme'

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 29 (KNN) Google has opened applications for Indian start-ups to participate in its 'Start-ups Accelerator: AI First' programme, on Thursday.

The accelerator programme aims to provide three months of equity-free support to start-ups leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to solve problems across various industries and use cases.

This AI-focused accelerator is one of several such programmes offered by Google for Start-ups globally, designed to assist early-stage start-ups that incorporate AI, ML, and Cloud technologies into their solutions to address pressing global challenges.

The selected Indian start-ups will receive guidance on developing human-centric and responsible AI solutions, access to Google's mentor network, and training on design, marketing, and leadership.

Additionally, they will gain access to tech stack credits and state-of-the-art AI tools.

To be eligible, start-ups must be based in India, have AI as a core component of their solution or product (including generative AI), and preferably be in the Seed to Series A funding stage.

Google emphasises that the accelerator programme has enabled start-ups to tackle systemic challenges using AI, and this iteration specifically focuses on start-ups utilising large language models for generative AI-based solutions.

(KNN Bureau)