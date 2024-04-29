Google Invites Proposals For 'Start-Ups Accelerator- AI First' Programme'

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 29 (KNN) Google has opened applications for Indian start-ups to participate in its 'Start-ups Accelerator: AI First' programme, on Thursday.
The accelerator programme aims to provide three months of equity-free support to start-ups leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to solve problems across various industries and use cases.
This AI-focused accelerator is one of several such programmes offered by Google for Start-ups globally, designed to assist early-stage start-ups that incorporate AI, ML, and Cloud technologies into their solutions to address pressing global challenges.
The selected Indian start-ups will receive guidance on developing human-centric and responsible AI solutions, access to Google's mentor network, and training on design, marketing, and leadership.
Additionally, they will gain access to tech stack credits and state-of-the-art AI tools.
To be eligible, start-ups must be based in India, have AI as a core component of their solution or product (including generative AI), and preferably be in the Seed to Series A funding stage.
Google emphasises that the accelerator programme has enabled start-ups to tackle systemic challenges using AI, and this iteration specifically focuses on start-ups utilising large language models for generative AI-based solutions.
(KNN Bureau)
MENAFN29042024000155011030ID1108152555
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.