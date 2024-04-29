Malaysia Madani Carnival 2024: A Resounding Success In New Delhi

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India The High Commission of Malaysia in India, is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the Malaysia Madani Carnival 2024, held on April 27, 2024, at the High Commission of Malaysia in New Delhi. The carnival, which showcased the vibrant culture and rich heritage of Malaysia, was attended by a diverse audience of culture enthusiasts, food lovers, and families, creating an atmosphere of celebration and camaraderie.



Dato Muzafar Shah Mustafa High Commissioner of Malaysia in India addressing at the Malaysia Madani Carnival 2024





Dato' Muzafar Shah Mustafa, High Commissioner of Malaysia in India , expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response to the Malaysia Madani Carnival 2024, stating, "We are thrilled by the tremendous turnout and positive feedback received for the Malaysia Madani Carnival 2024. This event served as a platform to strengthen cultural ties between Malaysia and India, fostering greater understanding and appreciation of our shared heritage."





Cultural Performance at the Malaysia Madani Carnival 2024





The carnival featured an array of cultural performances, including traditional dances, music, and arts demonstrations, captivating the audience with the beauty and diversity of Malaysian culture. Attendees had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the traditional art of Batik Canting, participate in interactive cooking demonstrations, and enjoy a variety of fun and games that added to the festive atmosphere.





Celebration at Malaysia Madani Carnival 2024





Muhammad Akmal Hafiz Abdul Aziz, Acting Director of Tourism Malaysia – New Delhi , expressed his satisfaction with the event's success, stating, "The Malaysia Madani Carnival 2024 showcased the best of Malaysian culture, cuisine, and hospitality, offering attendees a memorable experience that highlighted the warmth and vibrancy of Malaysia. We are delighted to have provided a platform for cultural exchange and exploration, inviting attendees to discover the beauty and diversity of Malaysia right here in New Delhi."





One of the highlights of the carnival was the tantalizing array of authentic Malaysian cuisine offered at the food stalls, featuring a delectable selection of dishes and tropical fruits sourced directly from Malaysia. Attendees savored the flavors of Malaysia, indulging in savory delights and sweet treats that delighted their taste buds.





The Malaysia Madani Carnival 2024 also featured raffles with exciting prizes, including flight tickets, hotel vouchers, and other exclusive rewards, adding an element of excitement and anticipation to the festivities.





The High Commission of Malaysia in India and Tourism Malaysia – New Delhi extend their heartfelt thanks to all attendees, sponsors, partners, and volunteers who contributed to the success of the Malaysia Madani Carnival 2024. The event would not have been possible without their support and enthusiasm.





About Tourism Malaysia

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, also known as Tourism Malaysia, is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture Malaysia. It focuses on the specific task of promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination. Since its inception, it has emerged as a major player in the international tourism scene.





The next Visit Malaysia Year, set to take place in 2026, will commemorate the sustainability of the nation's tourism industry, which is also in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).





Furthermore, Tourism Malaysia actively endorses the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT), working towards the realisation of the IMT-GT Visiting Year 2023-2025, with the shared aim of promoting the region as a unified tourism destination.





For more information, visit Tourism Malaysia's social media accounts on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube , and TikTok .