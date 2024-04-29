Chandrababu Naidu Promises Not To Revise Electricity Tariff

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, April 29 (IANS) Asserting that the days of the YSR Congress Party government in Andhra Pradesh are numbered, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday promised that if he comes back to power, he will never revise the electricity tariff.

He also assured people that there will be no power cuts.

Naidu also promised a better Pay Revision Commission (PRC) for government employees.

He also reiterated his commitment to providing 20 lakh jobs to the youth in the coming five years and said that the lives of the youth will progress well only if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comes to power in the state and at the Centre.

Addressing an election rally at Done in Nandyal district, Naidu alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy is the only Chief Minister in the country who did not go to the Secretariat during his entire five-year tenure.

"Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy has not built any project in the state in these five years. He has also not provided a single job to anyone," the former Chief Minister claimed.

Alleging that Jagan Mohan Reddy spent Rs.3,000 crore to paint schools, offices, temples, and trees with his party's colour, Naidu said people should apply colours to Jagan before sending him home.

The TDP supremo expressed apprehensions that attempts are being made by the government to grab the people's lands through the Land Titling Act. He slammed the Chief Minister for clearing the Rs 1,500 crore dues to the hospitals pending under the Aarogyasri scheme and remarked that he mortgaged the people's health.

"The Chief Minister, who is known for spreading cooked-up stories and the Minister for Finance, Mr Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, who is popular for circulating falsehoods, will soon go into political reclusion," he said.

He alleged that the YSRCP leaders were completely destroying all the systems with their arrogance and development and called upon the people to chase away leaders who ruined their lives.

Under the false impression that power is permanent, these ruling party leaders are even trying to illegally grab the lands of innocent people by taking the law into their hands, he claimed.

Recalling that when he was the Chief Minister, he provided a 90 per cent subsidy on drip irrigation and asked whether any such kind of subsidy was given by the YSRCP government.

The TDP leader said all sections of people were suffering due to the steep price hike. He remarked that everyone is now getting scared of visiting even retail shops to buy essentials.

Naidu also promised to personally take responsibility to do justice to all the five crore people of the state.