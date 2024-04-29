Bio-Technical Resources Announces Expertise In Pichia Pastoris Protein Expression Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Bio-Technical Resources (BTR), a leading contract research and manufacturing organization, announces the development of custom Pichia pastoris protein expression systems. The company can produce recombinant proteins using this versatile yeast expression host.

Pichia pastoris is a powerful protein production system widely adopted in numerous industries. The yeast expression host can produce proteins that resemble mammalian proteins, giving it a distinct advantage over traditional bacterial expression systems.

In addition, the yeast's Generally Regarded As Safe (GRAS) status makes it particularly well-suited for manufacturing food ingredients and pharmaceutical proteins.

BTR has fully realized this potential through its custom development program, which is designed to meet its client partners' specific needs.

BTR offers customized solutions to produce a selection of recombinant proteins through its Pichia pastoris expression expertise. The company's program comprises several critical phases designed to deliver optimized processes and maximize product yields.

