The Evolution Of Cryptocurrency Trading: Insights From An Australian Crypto Exchange Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Australia was one of the early adopters of cryptocurrency after the introduction of Bitcoin in 2009.

According to a survey by Statista in Australia 2022, less than 9% of the over 2000+ respondents claimed zero cryptocurrency awareness. More than 28% of this demographic owned at least one cryptocurrency.

Consequently, crypto exchanges have evolved from mere underground forums to important crypto facilitators, with the likes of entering the market as far back as 2013.

These are all pointers to the fascinating crypto journey in the country, which has been marked by rapid growth and increasing adoption. Beyond acceptance and adoption, there have been regulatory debates and the establishment of laws to guide the trading of digital currencies in Australia.

In this article, we discuss the evolutionary trend of cryptocurrency trading during different timelines, using insights from Australian crypto exchanges.

