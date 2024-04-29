JHFOSTER Acquires HTE Technologies Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) John Henry Foster Minnesota (JHFOSTER), a strategic collection of engineers, support and service teams, compressed air experts, and automation and robotics solutions provider, has acquired HTE Technologies , an automation supplier operating in Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois.

To be run as an independent division of JHFOSTER, the company will continue to serve its existing customer base, operate under its existing brand, and remain at its headquarters in St Louis.

This acquisition accelerates JHFOSTER's ongoing expansion in the manufacturing and automation industry and will bring numerous benefits to customers and employees of both entities.

Nicholas Martino, CEO of JHFOSTER, says:“We are thrilled to welcome HTE to our team as this acquisition is a pivotal moment for both JHFOSTER and HTE.

“More than just the combination of two companies, adding HTE to our group of businesses will help bolster our collective capabilities and enhance the customer experience by providing access to more robust resources, products, and solutions.”

