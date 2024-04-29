Tennant Releases Full Specs Of Its First Purpose-Built Robotic Floor Scrubber Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Tennant , a designer and manufacturer of floor cleaning robots, has unveiled the full specification and capabilities of the X4 ROVR autonomous floor scrubber, its first purpose-built autonomous floor cleaning machine and fourth robotic scrubber in its product line.

Engineered from the ground up for autonomous operation and powered by the next generation BrainOS Robotics Platform from autonomous technology partner Brain Corp, the X4 ROVR robotic scrubber delivers unparalleled cleaning performance and adaptability across numerous commercial environments, including retail, healthcare, education, as well as multiple Building Service Contractor (BSC) applications where optimized productivity is crucial to success.

Its state-of-the-art computer vision technology and compact dimensions gives the X4 ROVR the ability to intelligently navigate narrow and congested spaces.

Dave Huml, president and CEO of Tennant Company, says:“The new X4 ROVR robotic scrubber has been meticulously developed to help cleaning teams free up bandwidth and, as a result, improve their efficiency.

“It aims to empower businesses to deploy autonomous cleaning that requires minimal human interaction, truly freeing up employees for higher value tasks.

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"