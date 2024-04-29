Bota Systems Says Its New Force Torque Sensor 'Triples Sensitivity Of Cobots' Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Bota Systems , a pioneer in multi-axis force torque sensors, has launched the SensONE T5, a high sensitivity version of its SensONE sensor.

The SensONE T5 provides an exceptional sensitivity level of just 0.05 N / 0.002 Nm, which is three to five times higher than on the current SensONE sensor.

The SensONE T5 is, therefore, perfectly suited for implementation on collaborative robots (cobots) with small payloads of up to 5 kg.

It offers optimal sensitivity for small cobots and it is one of the most compact and lightweight sensors with fully integrated electronics now available on the market.

The SensONE T5 is a 6-axis force torque sensor designed for the most challenging applications. It comes in a compact package that is dustproof and water-resistant; it is easy to integrate into robotic arms and requires no mounting adapter.

