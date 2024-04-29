Sobrsafe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) CEO Shares Focus For 2024 And Successes Marking Beginning Of“Broad Adoption” In Behavioral Health And Justice Segments

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



SOBRsafe CEO Dave Gandini recently communicated the company's 2023 progress in expanding its line of products as well as its sales outreach and focus for 2024; view the video here

Last fall, SOBRsafe's management directed the company's sales effort toward the behavioral health and justice segments, sectors that already have embedded alcohol monitoring procedures, but need better monitoring and screening solutions

SOBRsafe provides SOBRsure(TM) and SOBRcheck(TM), next-generation touch-based alcohol detection and monitoring solutions that fit the behavioral health and justice segments“to a tee,” according to Gandini As a result of its redirected efforts, the company has secured 16 new accounts in the past three months, compared to three accounts for the whole of 2023

For most of 2023,

SOBRsafe (NASDAQ: SOBR) , a company that provides next-generation transdermal alcohol detection and monitoring solutions, took a broad approach to marketing its technology, which appeared to have near-universal applicability, according to company Chair and CEO Dave Gandini. The learnings from this initial approach have since informed SOBRsafe's tighter focus for 2024, which is intended to help the company grow sales and generate cash flow and net income.

“What we discovered with all our outreach in 2023 was that there are businesses and services that already use different alcohol testing technologies, and, in these sectors, that use of testing is mandated. It's not a want, it's a need. These sectors already use alcohol detection products as a matter of standard...

