Web3mediabreaks Upstream Offers Companies Global Investor Base Through Dual Listing

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream, the revolutionary retail trading app for stocks and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex and MERJ Exchange Limited, offers dual listing, which enables growing companies to attract international investments. The trading app was featured in a recent article discussing the value of diversifying investor bases as a key strategy for companies and explaining how dual listing can make that happen. The article noted that once a company has captured the attention of domestic investors, a whole world of potential investors still exists: international investors. According to the article, dual listing

can be an ideal way to reach this audience. Dual listing, the article explains, means that a company's shares are traded on

two different stock exchanges. After sharing several dual-listing success stories, the article called Upstream a“gateway to global investors,” noting that the retail trading app offers issuers listed on global stock exchanges the opportunity to dual list and reach foreign investors who can access company shares in a streamlined manner from their smartphone app. The app features expanded market hours, an expanded investor pool, and enhanced visibility and accessibility.“A diversified investor base offers more than just increased capital,” stated the article.“Studies by

the Wharton School

at the University of Pennsylvania suggest that companies with a broader investor base experience

lower stock price volatility and

greater long-term stability. This stability can create a more favorable environment for long-term growth. . . . By attracting a global investor base through a dual listing, you're not just expanding your funding opportunities; you're also laying the groundwork for a more resilient and successful company.”

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ exchange market, is a fully regulated global stock exchange. Powered by Horizon Fintex's proprietary matching-engine technology, the exchange enables investors to trade shares in dual-listed companies, NFTs, shares in IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. and international equities, and celebrity ventures directly from the app. For more information about the company, visit

.

