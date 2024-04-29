GWM Holds Global Conference To Promote Ecological Globalization

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Beijing, China – On April 26, GWM held the 2024 GWM Global Conference during Auto China 2024 with more than 600 partners from global markets. Combined with its outstanding performance of the auto show, the brand completely demonstrated its globalization development achievements and won the trust and recognition of global partners. The foreign business partners expected for future strategic cooperation and development.







Mr. Jack Wey, Chairman of GWM, attended and delivered a speech at the conference. He said that GWM's global partners are an important bridge and link for the brand in overseas markets and a strong support for developing international markets.

Relying on the trust and support of global partners, GWM has won a good reputation in overseas countries and regions, and its products have been recognized and chosen by more and more consumers. In 2023, GWM's overseas sales exceeded the 300,000 milestone, realizing a year-on-year growth of 85%. He expressed his gratitude to the global partners for the success achieved in the global market. At the meeting, GWM also awarded honorary awards to partners who worked together during the globalization process, in recognition of their efforts and contributions in GWM's global development.

GWM's global development is inseparable from the brand's profound technological accumulation and excellent global strategy. GWM has always been adhering to“long-termism”. In the development process of overseas markets, GWM has been continuously optimizing market products and provided a rich product mix of“multi-category + multi-powertrain” to meet the needs of global users in response to the global diversified environments and driving needs.

GWM has always been paying attention to global owners and continuously improving its brand service capabilities and levels through localization development. With a sales network of over 1,000 partners in 170 countries around the world, GWM vigorously promotes GWM Service, covering the entire process of owners' car use. Relying on ecological globalization, GWM has established full-vehicle and KD production plants around the world to strengthen the supply of localized products and contribute more jobs and tax revenue to the local market, demonstrating its social responsibility. The GWM Care service unites car owners around the world to organize car enthusiast gatherings, off-road expeditions and other activities, which greatly enriches owners' car experience.

In the future, GWM will increase its investment overseas, focusing on both developed economies and emerging markets, launching innovative products and working closely with local partners to fully support overseas development. Combined with ONE GWM brand strategy and ecological globalization strategy, GWM will continue to focus on the needs of global owners, and embark on the road of high-quality globalization development.