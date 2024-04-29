Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Participates In Ministerial Meeting Of GCC Foreign Ministers, US Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani participated in the joint ministerial meeting of Their Highnesses and Their Excellencies Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, with Secretary of State of the United States of America Antony Blinken, which was held in Riyadh on Monday.

The meeting discussed the latest developments in the region, emphasizing the Arab position calling for an immediate ceasefire and the sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. (QNA)

MENAFN29042024000067011011ID1108152442