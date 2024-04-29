LIVE MATCH: Japan Vs Iraq AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Japan U23 and Iraq U23 national squads will face off in the second semi-final game at the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 tournament, with both teams setting their sight on the coveted silverware. The winner will face Uzbekistan U23 national team in the final.

Japan's U23 team had a much tough matchup against the host nation Qatar in the quarter-finals, which saw Japan fight hard to win it 4-2 in extra time.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi U23 team had defeated the Vietnamese team in the quarter-finals one goal to nothing thanks to a penalty converted successfully by Ali Jasim.

The semi-finals thriller will take place at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium. Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the venue!

26' Dangerous freekick at the edge of the box for Japan but the Iraqi defense clears the danger away. Japan looking livelier in the first half.

19' Japan's captain Joel Fujita plays a through ball that is intercepted by the Iraqi defence but the clearance finds Kuryu Matsuki's left foot, who drives his shot straight into Hussein Hasan's gloves.

11' Iraq answer back quickly with Ali Jasim's effort being handled by Japan's Leo Kukubo

10' Japan's Mao Hosoya is put through with a beautiful through ball from Ryotaro Araki but Iraq's Hussein Hasan does splendid in stopping the one-on-one

6' Delay in play as Iraq U23's Salem Ahmed goes down injured.

3' Foul by Mao Hosoya ( Japan U23 ).

