Prime Minister Meets Malaysia's Prime Minister

Riyadh: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met with Prime Minister of Malaysia HE Anwar Ibrahim, in Riyadh on Monday.
They discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them, and the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.
