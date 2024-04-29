Prime Minister Participates In A Meeting Of Six Arab Foreign Ministers With US Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani took part in a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the State of Palestine with Secretary of State of the United States of America HE Antony Blinken, in Riyadh on Monday.

The meeting discussed the latest developments in the region, the affirmation of the Arab position calling for an immediate ceasefire and the sustainable humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip.