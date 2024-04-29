Who Is Sunita Kejriwal? 6 Facts About Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Wife

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Since the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, has addressed the public from the same chair as her husband.

6

things about former IRS officer and wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Sunita Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal's wife, has adopted a more public image after the ED arrested her husband in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Sunita Kejriwal, a 1994-batch Indian Revenue Services (IRS) official, spent 22 years in the Income Tax (I-T) department.

Sunita met Arvind Kejriwal, a 1995-batch IRS official, at a training camp in Bhopal.

Sunita Kejriwal voluntarily retired from the I-T department in 2016. She most recently worked as an income tax commissioner at Delhi's Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT).

According to reports, she holds

a master's degree in Zoology.

Sunita Kejriwal has been seen with Arvind Kejriwal throughout the India Against Corruption movement, creating the Aam Aadmi Party, and following electoral campaigns.

Sunita had taken an extended leave of absence from her job when Kejriwal fought against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi.