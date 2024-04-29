Mahindra XUV 3XO Introduced With AMAZING Features, Price Starts From Rs 7.49 Lakh (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mahindra has officially released the XUV 3XO in India, with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 7.49 lakh. The updated XUV 3XO has a fresh look, more features and technology, and better performance than its predecessor, the XUV 300. The new model, available in five trims, features a significantly revamped design, a new cabin, an array of added features and an updated automatic gearbox.

Exterior:



The XUV 3XO's appearance has been significantly changed, with a new gloss black grille and LED headlights reminiscent of the XUV700. The rear has been totally redesigned, with linked LED taillights and strong 'XUV 3XO' badging. The number plate housing has been moved to the rear bumper.

Interior of Mahindra XUV 3XO:



The inside of the XUV 3XO is a significant improvement over the previous edition. The dashboard now resembles the XUV 400, with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an all-digital instrument panel. Features include a redesigned steering wheel, dual-zone temperature control, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, a 360-degree surround camera, leatherette seats, a revamped center console, and rear AC vents. Furthermore, the SUV has first-in-class features like as a panoramic sunroof and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Rear features:



The Tata Punch competitor receives a full-width LED light bar connecting the LED taillamps, new 'XUV 3XO' lettering on the tailgate, roof rails, rear wiper with washer, rear defogger, and a larger bumper with reflectors.

Under the hood:



The XUV 3XO is powered by either a 130PS 1.2-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol engine or a 117PS 1.5-litre diesel engine. The formerly available basic 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine has been withdrawn. The T-GDI turbo-petrol engine comes with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard, although an alternative 6-speed torque converter is also available. The diesel engine maintains its 6-speed AMT.

Other features:



The vehicle continues to offer dual-zone climate control, cruise control, keyless entry with push-button start, six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control and front and rear parking sensors, all carried over from the outgoing XUV300.

Prices:



MX1 Pro – Rs. 7.49 lakh

MX2 Pro – Rs. 8.99 lakh

MX2 Pro AT – Rs. 9.99 lakh

MX3 - Rs. 9.49 lakh

AX5 - Rs. 10.69 lakh

AX5L MT - Rs. 11.99 lakh

AX5L AT - Rs. 13.49 lakh

AX7 - Rs. 12.49 lakh

AX7L - Rs. 13.99 lakh