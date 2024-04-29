Three Mumbai, Thane SS-UBT Candidates File Papers For LS Elections

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Amid a huge show of strength, processions and slogans, three Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates, all of the Shiv Sena-UBT, on Monday filed their nomination papers for the May 20 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

They were sitting MP Arvind Sawant from Mumbai South, former Rajya Sabha member Anil Y. Desai from Mumbai South Central, and sitting MP Rajan Vichare from Thane.

While Sawant and Desai submitted their papers at the Mumbai Collectorate, Vichare handed over his papers at the Thane Collectorate.

Earlier, they arrived from their homes and residences with top leaders of the Shiv Sena-UBT, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party-SP, plus other allies and huge crowds of supporters raising slogans in their favour, and sporting banners, flags and placards.

The prominent Shiv Sena-UBT leaders seen included ex-Minister Aditya Thackeray, MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, legislators Ajay Chaudhary, Anil Parab, Sachin Ahir, Prakash Phaterpekar, Sunil Shinde, Vand ilas Potnis, ex-Mayors Kishori Pednekar, Milind Vaidya, and Shraddha Jadhav. Among the allies present were Congress MP Chandrakant Handore, MLAs Bhai Jagtap and Amin Patel, Samajwadi Republic Party MLA Kapil Patil, Mumbai NCP-SP President Rakhi Jadhav, besides other office-bearers.

In Thane, Vichare was accompanied by senior district and state party leaders plus NCP-SP national General Secretary Dr Jitendra Awhad and other district Congress leaders.