Congress Shared Amit Shah's Fake Video To Disrupt Elections: BJP Delegation To EC

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) A delegation led by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) and filed a complaint against the Congress demanding stringent action over a doctored video involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP delegation in its complaint alleged that the Congress circulated a doctored video of Amit Shah, aiming to disrupt the election process.

The BJP also urged the ECI to take steps to ensure free and fair elections in West Bengal, raising concerns over Trinamool Congress' acts.

Vaishnaw told reporters that the Congress intends to derail the entire election process by using deep fakes, and morphed and fake videos.

“Today, the BJP has complained to the Election Commission against Congress' attempts to spread confusion among the public by posting deep fake messages from its official handles,” the Minister said.

Vaishnaw also said that in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress has made violence its electoral tool.

“The BJP has urged the Election Commission to take steps to ensure free and fair elections in West Bengal,” said Vaishnaw.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been summoned by the Delhi Police on May 1 in connection with the doctored video of Amit Shah, police sources said on Monday.

Sources told IANS that Reddy has been asked to appear with his mobile phone allegedly used for posting the fake video on X.

A Delhi Police team has reached Telangana to serve the notice to individuals who tweeted the fake video.

"Since the Congress' Telangana unit posted it on X, notice has been served to them also, " a source said.

"The matter is under investigation. We are trying to trace the origin of the video and the people who posted it will be questioned," the source added.