Big 6 Audit Firms Strengthen Dominance Among India's Top Companies

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Most of India Inc's biggest listed firms chose to work with the 'Big 6' audit compaies in FY24. These audit firms-Deloitte, EY, Grant Thornton, KPMG, MSKA & Associates, and PwC-scrutinsed two-thirds (66%) of the 483 Nifty 500 companies in FY24, up from 61% in the FY23, showed data from primeinfobase. They handled 32.5% of all 1,961 NSE-listed companies companies in FY24, a slight increase from 32.1% of the 1,879 companies analysed in FY23. On average, each audit firm scrutinsed 2.35 companies in FY24, up from 2.22 in FY23.

MENAFN29042024007365015876ID1108151859