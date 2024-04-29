Big 6 Audit Firms Strengthen Dominance Among India's Top Companies

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Most of India Inc's biggest listed firms chose to work with the 'Big 6' audit compaies in FY24. These audit firms-Deloitte, EY, Grant Thornton, KPMG, MSKA & Associates, and PwC-scrutinsed two-thirds (66%) of the 483 Nifty 500 companies in FY24, up from 61% in the FY23, showed data from primeinfobase. They handled 32.5% of all 1,961 NSE-listed companies companies in FY24, a slight increase from 32.1% of the 1,879 companies analysed in FY23. On average, each audit firm scrutinsed 2.35 companies in FY24, up from 2.22 in FY23.
MENAFN29042024007365015876ID1108151859
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.