Top 7 News Of April 29: Ola Cabs CEO Hemant Bakshi Resigns, Prajwal Revanna Suspended From JD(S) & More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top news of the day: On 29 April, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Ola Cabs CEO Hemant Bakshi has reportedly resigned from his position just after four months of joining. JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said the party has decided to suspend Prajwal Revanna Cabs CEO Hemant Bakshi resigns, company to lay off 10% employees: ReportOla Cabs CEO Hemant Bakshi has reportedly resigned from his position just after four months of joining. The firm is also considering to restructure, likely to lay off over 10 per cent employees, according to Moneycontrol report. Read moreBig 6 audit firms strengthen dominance among India's top companiesMost of India Inc's biggest listed firms chose to work with the 'Big 6' audit compaies in FY24. These audit firms-Deloitte, EY, Grant Thornton, KPMG, MSKA & Associates, and PwC-scrutinsed two-thirds (66%) of the 483 Nifty 500 companies in FY24, up from 61% in the FY23, showed data from primeinfobase. They handled 32.5% of all 1,961 NSE-listed companies companies in FY24, a slight increase from 32.1% of the 1,879 companies analysed in FY23. On average, each audit firm scrutinsed 2.35 companies in FY24, up from 2.22 in FY23. Read morePrajwal Revanna 'sex video' case: HD Kumaraswamy says JD(S) will suspend Deve Gowda's grandsonJD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said the party has decided to suspend Prajwal Revanna, his nephew and Hassan MP who is a Lok Sabha poll candidate in the current elections, over allegations of his sexual abuse of several women. Read moreCerelac's added sugar below prescribed limit, says Nestle India CMDMumbai: Packaged foods company Nestle India on Monday claimed its infant cereal brand Cerelac complies with local food norms, saying added sugars in the baby food are less than what India's food regulator permits. Read more'Hopeful' Hamas will accept 'extraordinarily generous' Gaza deal, says US Secretary of State Antony BlinkenUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that he was hopeful Hamas would accept an \"extraordinarily generous\" offer to halt Israel's Gaza offensive in return for the release of hostages. Read moreIndia recorded about 131 billion UPI transactions in FY24, says FMIndia recorded about 131 billion Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions with a total value of ₹200 trillion in FY24, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday. In FY23, about 83.7 crore transactions worth ₹139 trillion were conducted through UPI, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which runs UPI. Read moreTeacher recruitment scam: SC stays CBI probe into West Bengal govt officials' roleThe Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Calcutta High Court order directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe West Bengal government officials' role in teacher recruitment scam. The apex court has directed the CBI not to take any precipitative steps. Read more

