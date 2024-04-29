(MENAFN- Baystreet) Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

4/29/2024

Stocks in Play

4/29/2024 - 9:52 AM EST - Invesque Inc. : Announced today that Scott White, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will resign from his role as Chief Executive Officer effective May 10. White will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors and will remain with the Company in an advisory capacity. Invesque Inc. shares T.U are trading unchanged at $0.18.









